Diaz is not in the lineup Friday versus the White Sox.
Diaz, who also sat out of Thursday's series opener, is slashing just .159/.264/.333 over his last 22 games (72 plate appearances) dating back to July 29. His season OPS has fallen from .716 to .676 in that span.
More News
-
Athletics' Jordan Diaz: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Athletics' Jordan Diaz: Connects for solo blast Monday•
-
Athletics' Jordan Diaz: Stuffs box score in win•
-
Athletics' Jordan Diaz: Catches breather Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jordan Diaz: Extends on-base streak Friday•
-
Athletics' Jordan Diaz: Smacks eighth homer Saturday•