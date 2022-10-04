site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Jordan Diaz: On bench Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Diaz isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
After beginning his career with a .283/.313/.348 slash line through 14 games, Diaz will sit down to start Tuesday's game. Nate Mondou will start at second base instead and bat seventh.
