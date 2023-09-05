Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Monday.

Diaz's 397-foot shot to center in the seventh inning knotted the game at 3-3 and put him at 10 homers for the season. The rookie's blast snapped a nine-game home-run drought, and it extended a stretch of hot hitting that now sees him boasting a .409 average over his last seven contests.