Athletics' Jordan Diaz: Resting Friday
Diaz isn't starting Friday against the Mets.
Diaz started the last four games and went 3-for-12 with two runs, a walk and two strikeouts. He'll get a day off while Stephen Vogt serves as the designated hitter and bats seventh.
