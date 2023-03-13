The Athletics optioned Diaz to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.
Though Diaz displayed impressive contact skills during his time at Las Vegas and Double-A Midland in 2022 and even acquitted himself well during his brief run in the big leagues late last season, the Athletics will have the 22-year-old open 2023 in the minors and afford him the chance to play regularly. Since he lacks major power and doesn't contribute as a base stealer, Diaz's fantasy upside isn't particularly high, but his stellar hit tool may be enough to earn him steady playing time in the majors at some point in 2023.