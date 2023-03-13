The Athletics optioned Diaz to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

Though Diaz displayed impressive contact skills during his time at Las Vegas and Double-A Midland in 2022 and even acquitted himself well during his brief run in the big leagues late last season, the Athletics will have the 22-year-old open 2023 in the minors and afford him the chance to play regularly. Since he lacks major power and doesn't contribute as a base stealer, Diaz's fantasy upside isn't particularly high, but his stellar hit tool may be enough to earn him steady playing time in the majors at some point in 2023.

More News