Diaz is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Astros.
Diaz will take a seat after he went 1-for-2 with a walk in Friday's series opener. The 22-year-old has gone 3-for-24 over his last eight contests following a three-homer performance against the Yankees on May 9. Tony Kemp will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against Houston.
