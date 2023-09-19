Diaz isn't in the Athletics' lineup Tuesday against the Mariners.
Diaz will get a breather Tuesday after breaking an 0-for-14 stretch at the plate in Monday's series opener. Aledmys Diaz will instead get the nod at the hot corner and bat fifth.
