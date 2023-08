Diaz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Giants on Saturday.

Diaz's 402-foot shot to left center in the fifth inning opened the scoring on the day and marked his second time leaving the yard in the last four games. Diaz is showing an increasing comfort level against big-league arms as the season enters its stretch run, as he's posted a .275 average, .845 OPS, 13.0 percent walk rate, four extra-base hits and five RBI over his last 13 games.