Diaz went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, two walks and a run in a win over the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Diaz was a big part of Oakland's four-run first inning, with his timely two-bagger bringing home Aledmys Diaz and Carlos Perez to extend the Athletics' lead to 3-0 at the time. The rookie snapped a brief 0-for-10 slump in the process while continuing his recent pattern of admirable plate discipline -- despite carrying just a .209 average over 52 August plate appearances, Diaz also boasts a .346 on-base percentage and modest 15.4 percent strikeout rate during that sample thanks mostly to a 17.3 percent walk rate.