Diaz went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 12-3 victory over the Tigers.

Diaz is now 5-for-14 in three games since he was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Overall, the 22-year-old Diaz is slashing .241/.276/.434 with five homers, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored across 87 MLB plate appearances this season. The rookie infielder has flashed some power early in his career, though it's unclear how big of a role Diaz will have in his second stint with the A's.