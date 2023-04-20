Diaz, recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, started at third base and went 1-for-2 with an RBI double in a loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

Diaz got his first big-league stint of 2023 off to a positive start, doubling home Tyler Wade in the fifth inning for the Athletics' first run of the game. The 22-year-old also held his own against big-league arms during his initial exposure to major-league arms last season (.265 average in 15 games), and with Oakland all in on evaluating young players, he could carve out a steady swath of playing time if he's able to make consistent contributions at the plate.