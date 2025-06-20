Miller allowed a run on two hits and struck out one over 1.1 innings, taking a blown save in Thursday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Miller was brought in with two outs in the eighth inning, but he allowed a game-tying, three-run home run to Victor Caratini. Miller stayed in for the ninth and kept the game tied, but he didn't reap the rewards of that effort, as Michael Kelly pitched the 10th and earned the win. Miller has converted 14 of 17 save chances this season, so his status as the Athletics' closer isn't in question despite mediocre ratios. He's at a 5.20 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 46:14 K:BB over 27.2 innings.