Miller (elbow) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

Miller's bullpen comes in the wake of an all-fastballs flat-ground session Saturday that the right-hander apparently emerged healthy from. The fact Miller was able to throw off a mound for the first time since being placed on the injured list May 11 is certainly encouraging, and per the team's official site, manager Mark Kotsay confirmed the 24-year-old will throw at least one more bullpen session before throwing a live batting practice.