Miller, who's projected to open the season in the bullpen, was already "lighting up the radar gun" in his first official bullpen session of spring Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Miller averaged 98.3 mph on his fastball as a rookie last season, but he was limited to just 10 appearances (six starts) due to a UCL sprain on his throwing elbow and posted a solid 3.78 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 33.1 total innings. Miller was managed carefully upon returning from a four-month absence in September while working as a multi-inning reliever, posting a 12.0 K/9 and 0.8 HR/9 across the 12 frames he logged over the final month of the campaign. With a four-pitch arsenal that also includes a slider, cutter and changeup in addition to his elite fastball, Miller could well earn some closing opportunities and will be limited to two innings per outing at most during spring training, per manager Mark Kotsay.