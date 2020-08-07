Olson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against the Rangers.
Olson took Mike Minor deep in the second inning to collect his fourth home run of the season. After failing to homer in 10 consecutive starts, Olson now has gone yard in back-to-back games. Despite collecting only eight hits in 55 plate appearances to begin the season, Olson has drawn 13 walks and has an on-base percentage of .382.
