Olson (knee) is starting Thursday's game against the Astros, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Olson missed the last two games due to a knee contusion, but he'll serve as the designated and bat second during Thursday's series opener. He went 4-for-17 with a double, one RBI and six strikeouts in his first five games of the season.
