Athletics' Matt Olson: Belts 35th round tripper

Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's victory over the Royals.

Olson got Oakland on the board in the seventh inning with a massive 450-foot solo shot to center field. The long ball was his fourth in the last six games and eighth overall in September. Olson missed all of April with a hand injury but has still managed to set career highs in homers (35) and RBI (86) in 118 games this season.

