Olson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

Olson's 418-foot shot to center field in the third inning staked the Athletics to a 4-0 lead. The slugger had entered the game in a brief 1-for-12 slump over the prior three contests, although his one hit during that span had also left the yard. Olson now has four of his five home runs on the season in August, although with only one other hit during the month, his average sits at an unsightly .156 since the calendar flipped.