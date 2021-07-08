Olson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against Houston.
Olson gave the Athletics an offensive jolt in the first inning by blasting his 21st homer of the season. He reached base on a free pass in the sixth frame and came around to score to account for his second run of the contest. This performance was welcomed for Olson, as he had failed to record a home run and had driven in only two runs across his previous 14 games. Despite the slump, Olson is still hitting an excellent .284/.375/.557 with 54 runs scored and 56 RBI across 347 plate appearances on the season.