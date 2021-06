Olson went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Giants on Sunday.

The versatile slugger got it done with some small ball Sunday, boosting his season OBP to an elite, career-high .379 by reaching safely in the 24th game over his last 26. Olson's .296 average also ranks as a new high-water mark and augments what could ultimately turn out to be a career-best campaign for Olson if he remains healthy.