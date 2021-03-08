Olson, who went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Indians, is now hitting .500 with three homers and eight RBI overall across four spring games.

Olson also has a two-bagger on his spring resume and has encouragingly struck out only twice, as the extensive work he put in on his hitting during the offseason is clearly paying early dividends. There's no concerns about the 26-year-old's prodigious power stroke, but a reduction in last season's career-worst 31.4 percent strikeout rate will be key to Olson's chances of significantly boosting last year's abysmal .195 average.