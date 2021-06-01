Olson went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to Seattle.

The first baseman entered Monday in a skid after going just 1-for-11 in four games versus the Angels. He got back on track with an RBI double in the fifth inning Monday. Olson also scored in the eighth and 10th innings, although his error in the field indirectly led to Seattle's walkoff win in the bottom of the 10th. Through 207 plate appearances, Olson is slashing .258/.348/.545 with 13 home runs, 33 RBI and 31 runs scored.