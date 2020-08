Olson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Rangers.

Olson gave the Athletics a lead they never relinquished with his blast in the fourth inning. The first baseman is up to 10 homers, 22 RBI and 20 runs scored despite batting just .175 through 31 games. Fantasy managers that can weather his low average will want to take advantage of his powerful bat -- he'd be on pace for a 50-homer campaign in a full season.