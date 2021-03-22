Olson is hitting .406 (13-for-32) with four doubles, five home runs, 14 RBI, a walk and eight runs over 12 Cactus League games.

The slugging first baseman pushed his average over the .400 mark with a 3-for-4 day at the expense of the Angels on Saturday that featured a two-run blast which Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports took out a palm tree considerably beyond the scoreboard in right-center field. The heavy offseason work he put in with hitting coach Darren Bush after mustering just a .195 average in 2020 seems to be paying dividends, with Olson remarking "I've gotten to a couple of pitches early that I wasn't handling well last year" after Saturday's game.