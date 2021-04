Olson went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a victory over the Astros on Friday.

Olson broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning, crushing a 414-foot shot to right field with a pair of runners on base. The first baseman entered the game having gone 0-for-11 over his past three games, and Friday's effort pushed his average up to .240 for the campaign.