Olson went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Orioles.

Olson is having a monster start in 2021, slashing .338/.677/1.090 with six home runs and 17 RBI in 18 games. The Athletics' offense is on a tear right now, winning 13 games in a row and Olson leads the team in hits, home runs, RBI and OPS. The 27-year-old also holds an active nine-game hitting streak.