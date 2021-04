Olson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Tigers.

Olson got the Athletics on the board with a 438-foot shot to right field in the first inning -- one of three long balls Oakland hit off Detroit starter Casey Mize. He is tied for the team lead with three home runs and has also knocked in eight runs. Olson has gone 8-for-20 with all three of his homers over his past six games.