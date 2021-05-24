Olson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.

Olson drove in the first run of the game with a 445-foot solo blast to right field to lead off the second inning. He added a base hit in the third and later walked and scored in the seventh. The 27-year-old is slashing .268/.354/.562 with 12 home runs, 28 RBI, 26 runs scored and a 19:31 BB:K. Olson continues to be one of the premier power-hitting players in baseball and has improved his concentration at the plate. He has only struck out in 17.7 percent of his plate appearances which is a significant improvement after striking out 31.4 percent of the time last season.