Olson went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

Olson put the Athletics ahead with a two-run blast in the bottom of the first inning. That lead didn't hold, but he would later provide insurance with a solo shot off Rangers reliever Luke Farrell in the eighth. Olson now has three homers, nine RBI and six runs scored in 12 games this season despite a .179/.373/.410 triple-slash line.