Olson went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Olson took Kolby Allard deep in the fourth and the sixth to put him at 23 home runs heading into the All-Star break. Coming into Sunday, the 27-year-old slugger was hitting .185/.229/.292 with only one homer over his last 18 games. He finishes the first half of the year slashing .282/.371/.567 with 43 extra-base hits, 59 RBI, 58 runs scored, three steals and a 42:60 BB:K over 364 plate appearances. He'll be making an appearance in his first Home Run Derby and first All-Star Game over the next few days.