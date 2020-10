Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and walk in Wednesday's win over the Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Olson hit a solo homer in the fourth inning off Jose Urquidy. The 26-year-old crushed his second homer of the series as he helped in an effort to keep the season alive. The left-handed hitter slashed .195/.310/.424 and smacked 14 homers while recording 42 RBI during the regular season.