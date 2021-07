Olson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI, a walk and another run scored during Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Olson got the scoring started by taking Jose Suarez deep with a 353-foot shot in the fourth inning. It was his second long ball in as many games and his team-leading 25th of the year. The 27-year-old has now collected at least one hit in 11 of his last 13 games, raising his season slash line to .291/.379/.588.