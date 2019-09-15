Athletics' Matt Olson: Homers for third straight game

Olson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Rangers.

Olson's power surge continued, as he's gone yard in three straight games and has five homers in his last five games. The first baseman has accumulated 10 RBI and seven runs scored in that span. For the year, Olson is up to .273/.356/.564 with 34 homers, 83 RBI and 68 runs scored in 114 games. He needs just one more RBI to match his total from last season, when he played in all 162 games.

