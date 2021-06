Olson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Friday's 5-3 win over the Yankees.

Olson blasted his 19th home run of the season with two outs in the first inning Friday, but he was unable to reach base in any of his other four at-bats. However, the 27-year-old has been dominant recently, as he's gone 12-for-25 with four home runs, a double, nine RBI and six runs across the last six games.