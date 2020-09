Olson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and three strikeouts in a 5-4 loss to the Astros in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Olson went deep in the third inning, giving the Athletics a 4-0 lead at the time. The first baseman is up to 11 long balls this year, to go with 29 RBI and 22 runs scored in 40 games despite his .188/.312/.444 slash line.