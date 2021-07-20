Olson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-1 win over the Angels.
Olson plated a nice insurance run for the A's, increasing their lead to four runs with a solo shot to right off Alex Claudio in the eighth inning. The 27-year-old slugger has now recorded at least one hit in 10 of his last 12 games and has become more than just a power threat at the plate. He's putting up a well-rounded line of .287/.375/.578 with 24 homers, 61 RBI, 61 runs scored, three steals and a 44:61 BB:K over 381 plate appearances.