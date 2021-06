Olson went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and an additional RBI in Saturday's win over the Royals.

Olson socked his 16th home run in the eighth inning off Wade Davis, and the first baseman has now hit safely in nine of his last 11 games -- posting five multi-hit games during that span. The slugging infielder boosted his average to .285 with a .956 OPS following his first four-hit game of the campaign.