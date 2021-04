Olson went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Rays on Tuesday.

Olson had experienced a rare, brief downturn at the plate over the last two games while going hitless in eight at-bats with four strikeouts. However, the slugging first baseman heated right back up Tuesday, racking up his fourth multi-hit effort in his last six games, a stretch that includes four extra-base hits (two doubles, two home runs).