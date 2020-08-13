Olson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.

Olson opened the scoring on the afternoon for either club with one of his mammoth trademark shots, blasting a 454-foot shot to right in the first inning. The 26-year-old has had an interesting statistical month thus far, as five of his six hits in August have left the yard and he's also drawn 10 walks. However, Olson has also struck out on 12 occasions and is hitting just .136 (6-for-44) during that span, leaving him with an unorthodox .149/.313/.418 slash over his first 83 plate appearances.