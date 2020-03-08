Athletics' Matt Olson: Knocks first spring homer
Olson went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs overall in a Cactus League split-squad loss to the Reds on Friday.
The slugging first baseman took Wade Miley deep in the first inning with Matt Chapman aboard for his first spring round tripper. Olson is hitting just .167 despite the homer, which was only his third hit through nine spring contests. However, there is no concern about the 25-year-old, who set career highs in multiple categories in 2019, including in home runs (36) and RBI (91).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...