Athletics' Matt Olson: Knocks first spring homer

Olson went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs overall in a Cactus League split-squad loss to the Reds on Friday.

The slugging first baseman took Wade Miley deep in the first inning with Matt Chapman aboard for his first spring round tripper. Olson is hitting just .167 despite the homer, which was only his third hit through nine spring contests. However, there is no concern about the 25-year-old, who set career highs in multiple categories in 2019, including in home runs (36) and RBI (91).