Olson went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs, three RBI and a strikeout as Oakland defeated Seattle 12-6 Tuesday.

Olson opened the scoring with a solo shot off starter Marco Gonzales and tacked on a two-run single a part of a six-run seventh. This marks consecutive multi-hit outings for the power-hitting first baseman who's now slashing .264/.354/.560.