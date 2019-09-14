Athletics' Matt Olson: Leaves yard again

Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

Olson squared up on a first-inning Brock Burke offering and sent it 395 feet into right center to open the scoring on the night. Despite a strong overall second half of the season, Olson's power production had been somewhat modest by his standards since the calendar flipped to August (seven home runs across 149 plate appearances between Aug. 1 and Sept. 9), but he's making up for that relative dry spell with four round trippers over his last four games.