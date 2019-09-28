Athletics' Matt Olson: Leaves yard in loss

Olson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Mariners on Friday.

Olson unloaded a 370-foot shot to left with Matt Chapman aboard in the seventh inning to erase a 2-1 deficit at the time. The homer was Olson's first since Sept. 17, but he's still slugged an impressive nine overall during the month, which has helped lead to an impressive 23 RBI across his last 24 games.