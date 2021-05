Olson (eye) will start at first base and bat cleanup Sunday against the Orioles.

Manager Bob Melvin said a day earlier that Olson would likely remain out through the weekend due to an eye contusion, but the 27-year-old's vision has apparently improved enough for him to check back into the lineup for the series finale. With Olson back in action after missing the previous three games, Seth Brown will move back into a reserve role.