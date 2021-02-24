Olson is intent on making up for a poor 2020 season and believes he identified several mechanical issues with his swing over the offseason, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "To put it bluntly, I stunk last year, in my opinion," Olson said. "There were definitely things wrong with the swing that I was going out there with every day. I don't think that represents in any way the caliber of player that I think that I am."

The slugging first baseman still demonstrated plenty of pop with 14 home runs and 19 extra-base hits overall across 245 plate appearances in 2020, but his .195 average and .310 on-base percentage left plenty to be desired. So, too, did his career-worst 31.4 percent strikeout rate, which Olson believes was largely the result of leaving his bat "too horizontal" in his setup, which led to issues with his timing when subsequently completing his swing. Olson worked with hitting coach Darren Bush via virtual sessions during the offseason to address that and other issues, and consequently, the 26-year-old heads into spring training confident he can return to the caliber of play that led to a .267/.351/.545 line with 36 home runs and 91 RBI in 2019.