Olson went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

Olson raked most of Cactus League play, and after an 0-for-3 tally on Opening Day, he stepped up with one of the Athletics' two multi-hit efforts Friday. The slugger is looking to return to form after a forgettable 2020 that saw him post a .195 average across 245 plate appearances.