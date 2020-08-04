Olson went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, three walks and a run in a win over the Mariners on Monday.

As his line implies, Olson was a constant thorn in the side of Mariners pitching all night. The productive outing was an especially welcome sight for the slugger, for whom things had steadily gone downhill following a game-winning grand slam on Opening Night. Olson had come into Monday's game mired in an 0-for-14 slump that encompassed the previous four games, and even factoring in his production in Monday's rout, the 26-year-old's average and slugging percentage sit at anemic .152 and .242 figures, respectively.