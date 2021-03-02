Olson's two-run home run in his Cactus League debut against the Reds on Monday boasted an exit velocity of approximately 116 mph, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

All the required disclaimers about spring training aside, Olson's moon shot was nevertheless encouraging after he spent the offseason tweaking his swing following a paltry .195 average and 31.4 percent strikeout rate in 2020. Monday's blast went beyond the two bullpens situated behind right field before landing in the players' parking lot, perhaps an early harbinger of Olson returning to the caliber of production that netted a 36-homer, 91-RBI season just two years.