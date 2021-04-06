Olson has a knee contusion, which is why he is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Dogers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He suffered the injury while sliding in to the wall chasing a foul ball. An MRI showed no structural damage, so Olson should be considered day-to-day. Tony Kemp is starting at second base, Jed Lowrie is starting at DH and Mitch Moreland is starting at first base with Olson getting the day off.