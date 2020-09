Olson went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles in a loss to the Padres on Sunday.

A day after plating a pair of runs with the aid of a triple, Olson repeated the RBI feat Sunday while accounting for all but one of the Athletics' runs on the afternoon. The slugger still sports an unsightly .195 average on the campaign, but perhaps his 5-for-8 tally over the last two games will ignite an offensive surge down the stretch for the 26-year-old.